Police searching for 'dangerous' man in B.C.

Photo: Langley RCMP. Jason Carl Lindgren is six-foot-four, 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by police.

Police are looking for a man who is considered dangerous and is wanted in British Columbia.

Langley RCMP is searching for Jason Carl Lindgren, and shared his photo and identity with the public on April 16.

He is believed to be in B.C. People should not approach him as he’s considered dangerous.

Lindgren is wanted for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition while prohibited.

Police say he is six-foot-four, Caucasian, 300 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

An image shared by police shows Lindgren in the back of a police cruiser.

Anyone who has information about him or his whereabouts is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-535-3200 and reference file number 2024-7930.