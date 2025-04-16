BC Wildfire Service forecasters predict slower start to wildfire season after March rain

UPDATE: 1:46 p.m.

While forecasters will continue to keep an eye on weather patterns, the BC Wildfire Service says it expects a “less aggressive fire start” this year — thanks in part to spring rain.

Provincial ministers and staff from the B.C. River Forecast Centre and BCWS took part in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon about this season’s drought, flood and wildfire outlook.

Matt MacDonald, BCWS lead fire weather forecaster, said the province received less precipitation than normal this winter, including a dry spell through January and February — countered by wet weather in the fall and in March.

“Overall, definitely we’re expecting a less aggressive fire start than previous years owing to all that precipitation and an earlier green up than normal,” MacDonald said.

However, not all areas of the province received normal or near-normal amounts of precipitation.

The northeast corner of the province, which has experienced active wildfire seasons for the last couple of years, continues to be impacted by drought.

An area stretching from the Bulkley Lakes region to the Chilcotin has also experienced less precipitation than normal.

“No matter whether we see a dry next month or a wetter than normal next month, that deep, persistent drought that we're experiencing in northeastern B.C. is unfortunately here to stay — at least in the short to medium term,” MacDonald said, adding the western Chilcotin area with its reduced snowpack was also at risk of seeing elevated fire activity this summer.

He said there is a “silver lining” for B.C.’s northeast: The vast amount of land that has burned over the last couple of fire seasons has reduced the fuel available to catch fire.

It's going to be hot

MacDonald said warm weather is expected for the spring and the summer, but this could be counteracted by possible wetter-than-normal conditions, especially along the coast and through central B.C.

“We’ll see how that plays out, particularly as we get into May and June — which are really key months in defining the nature of the fire season,” he said.

Cliff Chapman, BCWS director of wildfire operations, said the agency has obtained more structure protection trailers and has invested in night-vision technology ahead of this year’s fire season, hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.

“Early season indications, while important to, in particular, show us what may happen in the spring, are not always consistent for what may happen in July and August — which are our core fire seasons in this province,” Chapman said.

The BC River Forecast Centre’s David Campbell said as of April 1, the snowpack across the province was sitting at about 79 per cent of normal.

“We are low, really at a provincial-wide scale,” Campbell said, noting there are regions that have experienced higher or close to normal snowpack levels including the Okanagan.

He said forecasters are anticipating a transition to the snow melt period in the next couple of weeks, which will result in rising river levels and increasing flood hazards.

“With the low snowpack, we really do need to see an extreme weather driver to push flooding,” he said. “It's not something that will happen with seasonal weather, or if we have more favourable conditions, like a slow, steady melt or drier conditions in the spring.”

Provincial ministers encouraged British Columbians make sure they are prepared for whatever the upcoming flood and wildfire season will bring.

This includes securing insurance, signing up to receive emergency notifications and, for those who live in an area prone to wildfires or floods, creating an emergency support services profile in advance.

“We are approaching the time of year when seasonal hazards increase, and it's important that we all stay alert, stay informed and stay prepared,” said Kelly Greene, minister of Emergency Management and Climate Change.

“While we're always hoping for the best, we prepare for the worst — and we know that we'll get through whatever the season brings together.”

