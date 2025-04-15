Here's why flights at YVR Airport are experiencing widespread delays

Photo: Richmond News Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver's biggest airport clocked some notable delays on Monday, April 14.

Travellers chimed in on social media about the delays, with online flight tracking website FlightRadar showing average waits of over 30 minutes.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) Spokesperson Chloe Reynaud told Glacier Media that air travel in the region experienced delays on Monday due to resource constraints at NAV Canada (Canada’s air navigation service provider).

Reynaud said flights were operating on schedule on Tuesday, but some individual flight delays within the range of day-to-day variability were possible.

"We recommend checking directly with the airlines for the most up-to-date flight status information," she noted.

"As always, we encourage passengers check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

NAV Canada says delays are still possible at YVR

However, in a post on X/Twitter shared Tuesday, NAV Canada Operations stated that delays were still affecting "some flights in YVR due to NAV Canada resource constraints." It noted that its team is continuing to move aircraft as safely and quickly as possible.

According to YVR's departures page, seven flights departing in the afternoon through the evening on Tuesday were delayed. However, the page did not state the reason for the delays.

The airport's arrivals page, on the other hand, showed significant delays, with 59 flights arriving late at the airport.

Glacier Media has reached out to NAV Canada for additional comment.