FortisBC says gas line strikes have hit a 20 year low in B.C.

Photo: CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc. Safe digging requirements include hand digging to expose buried utility lines before digging with powered excavation equipment.

FortisBC is celebrating a major safety milestone as gas line damages have dropped to their lowest levels in 20 years.

Out of a total of 779 reported incidents, the top three communities with the highest number of gas line damages last year were Kelowna with 32, Surrey at 77 and Vancouver with 62.

FortisBC says the reduction in gas line damages is in part a direct result of the growing use of BC 1 Call, a free service that helps prevent damage to underground utilities.

Last year there was a record of 170,000 BC 1 Call tickets processed.

“The strong correlation between increased BC 1 Call usage and the decline in gas line damages is clear,” said Ada Nadison, program manager at FortisBC.

“While this progress is encouraging, we know there’s still work to be done, particularly in Metro Vancouver. We continue to prioritize safety and raise awareness about the importance of calling or clicking before digging.”

Gas line damages can pose serious safety risks, cause service interruptions and lead to costly repairs.

“We’ve seen fantastic engagement from contractors at our training sessions,” said Nadison. “These proactive measures are helping to keep damage incidents low. It’s encouraging to see such strong participation, and we remain committed to providing more training and support across the province.”

Click or call BC 1 Call at least three business days before digging to get free information on buried utility lines.