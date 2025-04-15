Man accused of three sexual assaults on transit faces charges: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A person buys a SkyTrain ticket in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The British Columbia Prosecution Service has approved charges relating to three alleged sexual assaults on Metro Vancouver's transit system.

A statement from the region's Transit Police says the first complaint was made in January last year, when a woman on a crowded Canada Line train called police to say that a man had made inappropriate physical contact with her.

Then, in April last year, a man was seen standing suspiciously close to a teenage passenger on the Canada Line, and when he leaned into the girl, a witness called police.

On a crowded Expo Line train last May, a woman felt someone pressing into her numerous times, and when she turned to confront the man, he left the train at the next stop.

Transit Police say their detectives were able to link all three incidents to the same suspect and a 55-year-old man from Surrey was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The man has been released on strict conditions, including that his access to transit is restricted.