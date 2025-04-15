256494
Lap dog nets Burnaby driver $109 ticket

Don't hold dogs and drive

Cornelia Naylor / Burnaby Now - | Story: 544748

Holding a dog while driving earned a Burnaby driver a $109 fine last week.

The man was pulled over on Lougheed Highway near Production Way on April 9, according to a BC Highway Patrol news release Tuesday.

Highway patrol used the incident to remind drivers to avoid distractions while driving.

"Driving is a complex task," highway patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in the release. "You need all of your attention for unexpected lane changes, pedestrians, weather and obstacles. Having a dog on your lap is illegal and a minor collision could kill your best friend. It’s best if pets are belted in properly, ideally with a harness in the rear passenger seat, just like a human child."

McLaughlin also listed a number of other driving behaviours that are illegal.


  • Mounting your cellphone on your windshield;

  • Fuzzy dice, air fresheners, tissue boxes and anything else that can obstruct your view through the windshield;

  • Blankets, privacy screens or tinting on passenger or driver’s windows that are forward of the B pillar.

    •  

"We want everyone to give driving the respect it deserves," McLaughlin said. "You are much more likely to avoid a ticket and the physical and emotional consequences of a crash."

