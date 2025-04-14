Man watches as person 'in distress' steals his car in New West

Photo: Brendan Kergin. New Westminster police are investigating a stolen vehicle incident in Queensborough.

A man responding to a person “in distress” watched in disbelief as the other man drove away in his car.

New Westminster police responded to a 911 call on April 10 from a man saying a stranger had just driven off with his vehicle.

According to a New Westminster Police Department news release, the caller told officers he was driving down Ewen Avenue when he saw a pedestrian who was waving his arms.

“Believing the pedestrian was in some need of assistance, the driver pulled over and exited his vehicle,” said the news release. “The caller shared that was when the pedestrian ran to his vehicle and drove away.”

New Westminster Police Department officers located the vehicle a short distance away (but no driver) and began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“The victim went into this thinking they were trying to help someone who appeared to be in distress,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. “This individual took advantage of that kindness, and we’re urging anyone with information to come forward immediately.”

The suspect is described as South Asian in appearance with a beard, a long-sleeve black shirt, and a watch.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and reference file number 25-5904.