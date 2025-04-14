Loaded dump truck impounded in B.C. after driver found intoxicated, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press Highway Patrol in British Columbia say a fully loaded dump truck, as shown in this handout photo provided by the RCMP, is sitting in an impound lot after its driver was found to be driving impaired through Chilliwack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

The British Columbia Highway Patrol says a loaded dump truck is sitting in an impound, while the driver faces allegations of impairment.

Officers received a call about the truck being driven dangerously eastbound on Highway 1 through Chilliwack last Wednesday morning.

They say two patrol vehicles stopped the truck and officers saw signs the driver was impaired.

They say the 64-year-old man faces a 90-day driving suspension and had to be picked up by his wife.

His truck will be impounded for 30 days.

Police say the Abbotsford-based company that owns the truck will be responsible for towing and impound costs.