Loaded dump truck impounded in B.C. after driver found intoxicated, police say

The Canadian Press - | Story: 544514

The British Columbia Highway Patrol says a loaded dump truck is sitting in an impound, while the driver faces allegations of impairment.

Officers received a call about the truck being driven dangerously eastbound on Highway 1 through Chilliwack last Wednesday morning.

They say two patrol vehicles stopped the truck and officers saw signs the driver was impaired.

They say the 64-year-old man faces a 90-day driving suspension and had to be picked up by his wife.

His truck will be impounded for 30 days.

Police say the Abbotsford-based company that owns the truck will be responsible for towing and impound costs.

