Six-year-old dead, two others injured in hit and run in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. A six-year-old is dead and two other children are injured after a hit and run in Surrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A six-year-old is dead and two other children are injured after a hit and run in Surrey.

RCMP say they were called out to the Fraser Heights neighbourhood of the city around 4 p.m. Sunday for reports of three children being struck at an intersection.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, a six-year-old girl died.

A seven-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were also injured and taken to hospital and it's believed their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the truck involved in the collision was found a short distance away from the scene and the driver has been arrested.

While the cause of the crash is currently unknown, RCMP say alcohol may be a factor.