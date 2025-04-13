258842
Police in Surrey say a non-verbal six-year-old was found safe Sunday

Missing child found safe

The Canadian Press - | Story: 544361

Police in Surrey say a six-year-old boy who went missing on Saturday afternoon has been found.

The Surrey Police Service says the non-verbal boy was located safe around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the effort to locate the child involved more than 100 search-and-rescue volunteers from multiple organizations across the Lower Mainland.

Police said on Saturday that the boy was last seen sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Northview Park.

Surrey Police Service spokesman Lindsey Houghton said some of the volunteers skipped sleep to hunt for the boy through the night.

In addition to the assistance from volunteers, police dogs and a helicopter had also been deployed.

