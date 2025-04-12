London Drugs adds wedding gift registry services to list of offerings

Photo: Contributed

London Drugs is getting into the wedding game.

The Western Canadian retail store is launching a dedicated gift registry service, which can be accessed both online and in stores.

Wedding gift registry product categories include small appliances, electronics, laptops, computers, housewares and beauty essentials. Shoppers can also find instant cameras and photo albums to capture every special moment.

The happy couple can even buy its marriage licence at London Drugs, making it one fewer place it has to stop when planning the big day.

More information about London Drugs’ gift registry can be found on its website.