Charges laid against man accused of setting fire to Vancouver officer

Charges have now been laid against a 40-year-old man who's accused of lighting a Vancouver Police officer on fire Thursday night.

The frightening incident was partially caught on surveillance camera in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, near East Hastings and Carrall streets.

On Friday, VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said officers attempted to detain a man for jaywalking when he attempted to run away. The man was later found to be wanted for 10 outstanding offences.

Cont. Visintin said when officers caught up to him, the suspect used some type of flammable substance to set an officer's uniform on fire.

Video footage shows the officer running with the lower half of his body on fire.

On Friday, charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer were laid against 40-year-old Jordan Mutual.

Mutual remains in custody and is set to appear in Vancouver court next week.

Mutual also faces a number of unrelated charges, including assault, uttering threats and several firearms charges from 2022, along with a handful of breach of release charges from 2022 and from last month.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 25 after he failed to appear in court.

While police did not provide details about any injuries the officer who was set fire to suffered, Const. Visintin said Friday that he's recovering at home.