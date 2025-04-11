Vancouver cops set on fire during arrest in Downtown Eastside

Two police officers were set on fire while working in Vancouver on Thursday night.

Glacier Media has confirmed two officers were responding to a call in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside near East Hastings and Carrall streets when the assault took place.

Const. Tania Visintin said officers were doing foot patrols for VPD’s Task Force Barrage when they attempted to detain a man for jay-walking.

"The suspect, who was wanted B.C.-wide for 10 different offences, tried to run away, but the officers pursued him,” said Visintin.

As they attempted to arrest him, police believed the man used a flammable substance to set the officers’ uniforms on fire.

The officers were able to put the fire out and radioed for assistance. Additional officers responded and arrested the suspect who fled the scene.

A 40-year-old Vancouver man remains in jail. He was treated at a hospital for burns.

One police officer is recovering at home and the second officer did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police are recommending multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, obstructing a police officer, and breaching a release order.

Increase in officer assaults

Back on March 4, two uniformed officers were patrolling the Downtown Eastside around 7 p.m. when one of them was stabbed in the leg.

Solaris Onatta Running Dey, 29, was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and assault of a peace officer with a weapon.

Dey’s next court appearance is on April 23, tentatively for a bail hearing.

Task Force Barrage is a $5-million strategy created by the Vancouver Police Department to restore safety by dismantling organized crime networks and targeting criminals in the Downtown Eastside.

Police Chief Adam Palmer previously stated that the Downtown Eastside accounts for more than 30 per cent of violent crime in the city.

In 2024, VPD spent more than $2 million in overtime for officers to escort city crews who continue to clear the sidewalks along East Hastings Street to ensure it doesn’t become an encampment again.

Visintin said on April 11, that more than 35 VPD officers have been assaulted on duty since the beginning of 2025 — a 25 per cent increase over the same period last year.