Watchdog called in after man carrying firearm injured by B.C. police

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in after a man, who was reportedly intoxicated and walking around a housing complex in Prince George with a firearm, was injured by officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in over a man injured during an arrest after he was reportedly intoxicated and walking around a housing complex in Prince George with a firearm.

A statement from the RCMP says officers responded to a complaint about the man with a gun around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

It says officers arrived and the man came out of one of the residences.

The Mounties say he refused to follow their instructions and suffered an injury during his arrest.

They say the Independent Investigations Office is now looking into police actions in the case.

The statement says Prince George RCMP are also conducting a concurrent investigation into the initial weapon complaint.