Measles exposure at YVR in early April: Vancouver Coastal Health

Photo: Richmond News Vancouver International Airport

Health authorities say there’s been another case of measles in the Lower Mainland and travellers at the airport could have been exposed to this highly contagious disease.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, a resident within the health authority has been confirmed as having measles after travelling to East Africa and Asia.

Travellers who were on Air Canada flight AC8801, which landed at the Vancouver International Airport on April 7, or people who were in the international arrivals area including customs and baggage claim areas between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., might have been exposed.

Anyone who might have been exposed to this measles case is told to monitor for early symptoms until April 28 and ensure their measles/mumps/rubella shots are up to date.

Measles is a highly infectious disease and is airborne-transmitted, VCH said in an information bulletin.

Measles can cause serious illness and complications that require hospitalization.

Most people in Canada, however, are immune to measles due to prior immunization or natural infection, VCH stated.

If someone is not immune to measles and gets exposed, they may develop symptoms between seven and 21 days after the exposure.

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

A rash typically develops a few days later, beginning on the face and then spreading down the body.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1970, and has not had two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, should get an MMR vaccine.

If you are uncertain about your immunization history, it is safe to receive a vaccine dose now.

Information on where to book an appointment can be found online with VCH.

Anyone born before 1970 can safely assume that they are likely protected from a measles infection in childhood, VCH stated.

Some people shouldn't get the measles vaccine, however, including pregnant people, babies less than six months of age and people with certain immune conditions.

Anyone in one of these groups who has been exposed to measles should call the local VCH Public Health team at 604-675-3900 as soon as possible and no later than six days after the exposure.

It could be possible to receive a medication that can prevent measles disease free of charge.

For any questions, concerns or if you develop early symptoms of measles, contact VCH at 604-675-3900.

VCH asks people to stay home if they are symptomatic until they can speak to a VCH nurse.