Two men arrested after New Westminster carjacking

Photo: New West Record files. Two men have been arrested after a carjacking in New Westminster on April 4.

The New Westminster Police Department says two men have been arrested after a carjacking last week.

On April 4, a driver called 911 and reported two unknown men forced him from his car and drove away after he was stopped along the roadside at Winthrop Street and McDonald Street at roughly 8:45 p.m.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police, BC RCMP, Surrey Police Service, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service assisted the New Westminster Police Department in recovering the vehicle and arresting two suspects in Surrey the same night.

“This was a team effort to put a stop to these thieves," NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release.

“Criminals should know that we’re coordinated, we’re sharing information, and we’re watching the moves they make.”

Police add one of the suspects was discovered to be breaching multiple court-ordered conditions and also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

NWPD says the investigation is ongoing and charges are being considered.