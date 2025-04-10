New West woman's screams scare off break-in suspect

Photo: Brendan Kergin. New Westminster police are investigating a break-in at a Glenbrooke North home.

A woman’s screams scared away a suspect who was attempting to break into a Glenbrooke North residence.

New Westminster police responded to a 911 call from a woman saying someone had tried to break into her home. The incident occurred on Friday, April 4 at about 8:30 p.m.

The NWPD said the caller told police she walked into her kitchen to find a window had been smashed and someone was at her patio door.

“The unknown person fled after she screamed,” said a police press release. “Officers rushed to the home, located in the 900-block of Fourth Street, to search for the individual and process the scene for evidence.”

According to the release, police have identified a person of interest in this alleged incident.

“This is an upsetting incident, and we understand how deeply concerning this was for the victim as well as the community as a whole,” said NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver. “We believe this person of interest may have committed other crimes in the area of Glenbrooke North. We’re asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity that evening to give us a call; what you saw may greatly assist us with this investigation.”

Anyone noticing any suspicious activity on the evening of April 4 is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.