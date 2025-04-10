Vancouver bar owner charged with sex assault, confinement, drugging

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth Vancouver's Brickhouse Late Nite Bistro and Bar is located at 730 Main St.

The owner of a Vancouver bar is facing charges of sexual assault, unlawful confinement and administering or causing a person to take a drug.

Chih Hwa Leo Chow, owner of Brickhouse Late Nite Bistro and Bar on Main Street, faces three criminal counts related to the same person, known only by initials in court documents obtained by Glacier Media.

The charges, sworn Feb. 14, allege the events took place Jan. 6-7, 2024.

There is no mention in the documents where alleged events took place.

Chow first appeared on the charges in Vancouver Provincial Court on Feb. 18.

The next appearance is April 29 for date setting.

Chow is not in custody.