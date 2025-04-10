B.C. government to give Metro Vancouver's transit operator $312M over three years

Photo: The Canadian Press Buses line the Vancouver Transit Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The British Columbia government says it will provide $312 million in operating funding to Metro Vancouver's transit operator over the next three years.

Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth says they know that TransLink was facing a significant deficit as costs and demand for service increased.

The operator had been warning of drastic cuts to services for Metro Vancouver riders, saying that it faced a shortfall of $600 million per year.

The B.C. money is in addition to $1.5 billion over 10 years that the federal government announced for the network in March.

The ministry says in a statement that along with TransLink's revenue sources, the funding will allow for both stable transit service and for expansion along the busiest routes.

The $312 million in funding will first require the TransLink Board to approve the 2025 Investment Plan, which TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn says would allow the provider to get back to doing what it does best — which is delivering services to residents.

TransLink provides 5.5 million service hours every year, operating commuter trains and the SeaBus, as well as trolley and regular buses.