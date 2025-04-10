Vancouver officer charged with assault related to alleged incident at jail

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Crown prosecutors in British Columbia say a Vancouver police officer has been charged with assault related to an alleged incident in 2023.

A statement from the BC Prosecution Service says the charge against the special municipal constable stems from an incident at the police department's jail.

It allegedly happened on Jan. 1, 2023, and the service says the charge was sworn on Thursday.

It says the accused officer will make his first appearance in the case at a Vancouver provincial courthouse on April 16.

The service says no additional information will be released while the case is before the court.

It notes the charge against the officer was approved by an experienced Crown lawyer "with no connections with the accused."