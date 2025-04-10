B.C. premier tells government to cancel American contracts 'wherever viable'

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby walks back to his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's premier says U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause much of his tariffs for the rest of the world while excluding Canada is "insulting."

David Eby made the comments while announcing that he is directing B.C.'s Crown corporations, ministries and health authorities to cancel American contracts "wherever viable," in the latest move to cut reliance on goods from the United States.

The directive also says government should pause participation in U.S. industry associations, cancel subscriptions to American publications and non-essential software, and avoid non-essential travel to the United States.

Eby says it will be up to each government body to decide when it's viable to make a change, but the expectation is to substitute Canadian products and services at equivalent cost wherever possible.

He says B.C. needs to be "prepared and stand on our own two feet" amid Trump's repeatedly changing international tariff plans.

Trump temporarily paused much of his massive global tariffs for 90 days on Wednesday, while keeping in place a universal 10 per cent tariff, as well as 25 per cent duties on steel, aluminum and automobile imports for Canada.

Eby says Trump seems to have singled out Canada and its softwood and auto industries.

"Where's our 90-day pause? And so, the unique and special, derogatory, insulting and targeting treatment from the president is inexcusable. I don't feel that we've had favourable treatment, just the opposite," he said.