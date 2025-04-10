VPD investigating suspected homicide: Vancouver man, 92, assaulted in alley before death

Photo: Alanna Kelly Police are asking anyone with information to call VPD's homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

The death of a 92-year-old man found injured in a Vancouver alley is being investigated as a homicide.

The elderly Chinatown resident was found injured in a Downtown Eastside alley on March 18, 2025.

Police say he was found in the lane behind the Carnegie Community Centre near Main and East Hastings and transported to the hospital, where he died on March 31.

Homicide investigators at the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) have taken over the case and have identified "several" suspects.

Const. Tania Visintin says the man was assaulted by multiple people prior to his death.

“Our investigation is focused on if those assaults contributed to his death,” says Visintin.

Police are looking for anyone with information on what happened to come forward.



“We share the community’s grief over this loss of life and we understand there are many questions,” says Visintin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

“Information about this death will undoubtedly impact people’s sense of safety and community in Chinatown," says Visintin. "Although it will take time, we are committed to finding all of the answers."