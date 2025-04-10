Guilty pleas entered in Vancouver dangerous driving case that killed one, injured two

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court.

The man charged in the motor vehicle death of one person and injuries to two others in another incident pleaded guilty in Vancouver Provincial Court April 9.

Steven Austin Trakalo, 36, was charged in connection with the death of Vinoj Magalle Hewa on June 22, 2023, in Vancouver. He initially faced charges of criminal negligence in operating a motor vehicle and dangerous driving causing death.

Those were amended to a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Trakalo entered his plea before Judge Laura Bakan.

Asked how he pleaded, Trakalo, appearing by video, quietly said, “guilty.”

In the case where two others were injured the same incident, Trakalo was charged in each person’s injuries with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

That count was also amended, this one to dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Asked how he pleaded, Trakalo again quietly said, “guilty.”

Crown prosecutor Mark Myhre told Bakan that Trakalo had been driving on Vancouver’s West Georgia Street at speeds up to 133 km/h, driving in the opposing lane and failing to stop at red lights.

Myhre said Hewa was declared dead at the scene while another was taken to hospital for emergency brain surgery.

The case will now proceed to sentencing. Bakan has ordered psychiatric and pre-sentencing reports as well as a Gladue report, done for Indigenous offenders as part of sentencing.

The court charge information was sworn Aug. 13, 2024.

Trakalo was granted bail on Aug. 19, 2024, with conditions including that he not occupy the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle.