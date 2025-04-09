Police urge caution after man injured in random stabbing in downtown Victoria

Photo: The Canadian Press A view of the Victoria Police Headquarters in Victoria, B.C., on December 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Police in Victoria are warning residents to exercise caution in a downtown area after a man was randomly stabbed and taken to hospital.

Victoria police say officers were called this morning to a parkade on Blanshard Street, where a man was found with a stab wound.

Investigators say the evidence so far indicates the attack was a random assault that happened Tuesday behind the Cineplex Odeon movie theatre on Johnson Street at around noon.

Police say they believe the suspect is a Caucasian woman in her early 20s, but she has not been identified and arrested.

The public is being asked to exercise caution in the area of the stabbing "given the random nature of the assault."

Police are also asking anyone who may be a witness or who can identify the suspect to contact investigators immediately.