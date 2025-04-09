YVR named best, cleanest airport in North America

Photo: File photo. Vancouver International Airport was voted best North American airport once again.

Not only has YVR been named the best airport in North America in 2025, but it’s also been voted the cleanest for the third year running.

Vancouver International Airport was voted Best Airport in North America in the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards, announced on Wednesday (April 9).

This is the 14th time in 16 years the airport on Sea Island has received these accolades.

YVR also moved up four spots in the world’s top 20 airports, and now ranks 13th.

The rankings are done by passenger feedback.

The survey evaluates traveller experiences across different service and product performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transportation, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

YVR president and CEO Tamara Vrooman said she’s “thrilled” for YVR to be recognized as North America’s best airport, and to be ranked among the world’s top airports.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team, our valued community, and the trusted partners we work alongside every day,” she said in a press release.

“This award belongs to all of us.”