Accident on Savary Island leaves two people dead, one injured

Photo: Paul Galinski photo. Firefighters, EHS, RCMP and BC Coroner's Service were at the scene of an accident on Savary Island last weekend that resulted in two deaths.

At approximately 2 pm on Sunday, April 6, Powell River RCMP received a report that two people were trapped under a residence that had collapsed on Patricia Crescent on Savary Island.

Savary Island Volunteer Fire Department and EHS arrived on scene and determined that the house was being renovated and in the process of being lowered onto a new foundation when it collapsed.

In a media release, Powell River RCMP stated that two men were located underneath the house by Savary Island Volunteer Fire Department members and were confirmed deceased. A third man escaped with serious injury and was transported to qathet General Hospital by EHS. He is expected to recover.

Savary Island Volunteer Fire Department worked tirelessly to raise and stabilize the house in order to reach the deceased men, the release stated. The men were extracted with the help of EHS, the BC Coroner’s Service and Powell River RCMP.

The RCMP investigation has determined that there was no criminality involved.