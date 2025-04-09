Vancouver police officer admits to discreditable conduct over sexualized messages

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver police sergeant who also taught at B.C. universities has admitted to allegations of discreditable conduct related to unsolicited sexualized messages he sent to fellow officers and female students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Police Department should adopt a "stand alone" sexual harassment policy after a high-ranking veteran officer admitted to sexually harassing multiple women, including students he taught at B.C. universities, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says.

A public hearing that began Wednesday in Burnaby, B.C., heard that Vancouver police Sgt. Keiron McConnell admitted to five allegations of discreditable conduct related to sexualized text messages sent to subordinate officers and students in his criminology courses.

The notice of public hearing into complaints against McConnell says that the investigation began after a photo was posted on social media featuring him and two other officers, and comments on the photo said he was a "sexual predator" with a "history of sexually assaulting his students."

Brian Smith, the lawyer for the commissioner's office, said the police department doesn't have a specific sexual harassment policy, and McConnell engaged in a "pattern of inappropriate behaviour with multiple women.”

McConnell is a high-ranking veteran officer with the department’s gang crime unit, who holds a Ph.D.

The public hearing called by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner came after multiple women made complaints about his conduct dating back several years.

The hearing was told that McConnell sent unwanted sexualized communications to students and fellow officers, including inquiring about the colour of their underwear and their sexual preferences.

One former student said McConnell followed her into a taxi after a night out at a pub with other students, and tried to kiss her, which she rebuffed.

The allegations involve seven women whose names are covered by a publication ban, some of whom were students in their 20s while McConnell was in a position of authority.

The hearing was told that one woman abandoned her ambitions to become a police officer after her experience with McConnell.

Marilyn Sandford, council for the public hearing, read out an agreed statement of facts and a proposal to resolve the matter without having to hold a full four-week hearing as scheduled.

Sandford told adjudicator Carol Baird Ellan, the retired former chief judge of B.C.'s provincial court, that McConnell has agreed to accept a reduction in rank, a 20-day suspension, and other disciplinary and corrective measures to address his inappropriate conduct.

Sandford said McConnell has taken “accountability” for his conduct, recognizing that the women saw him in a position of authority who could impact their policing careers, which made them reluctant to report him to either their department or the institutions where he taught.

Sandford said lawyers for McConnell, the public hearing and the complaint commissioner have agreed to proposed resolutions to the complaints against him.

Smith said the proposal was jointly submitted, and urged Baird to accept it, noting the "value in encouraging early and efficient resolution of matters where members accept responsibility."

He said the commissioner is recommending that the Vancouver Police Department adopt a specific sexual harassment policy, which is currently covered by its general "respectful workplace policy."

"The VPD has never provided Sgt. McConnell with a training course that is focused specifically on sexual harassment," Smith said.