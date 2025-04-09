Snowpack rises to 79% of normal in B.C.; some flooding possible

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre The snowpack has risen to 79 per cent.

The Okanagan, Boundary and West Kootenay have a slightly elevated risk for freshet flooding in what’s shaping up to be an otherwise fairly dry year, according to the latest snowpack numbers from the BC River Forecast Centre.

As of April 1, the average snowpack across B.C. rose to around 79 per cent of normal, an improvement from 73 per cent a month earlier. It’s also better than a year earlier, when the provincial average was 63 per cent of normal.

“In general, snowpack levels increased in the southern half of the province in March, whereas levels decreased relative to normal in the northern sections,” the B.C. River Forecast Centre said in its monthly update, released Wednesday.

“Exceptions occurred at lower elevation basins like the Chilcotin and Skagit which decreased through March.”

In the Okanagan, the snow basin is at 82 per cent of normal, which is en par with February and down significantly from the beginning of winter when the snowpack was 102 per cent of normal. The West and East Kootenay are at 85 and 78 per cent respectively, while the Boundary region is at 98 per cent of normal.

The North and South Thompson are at 85 and 86 per cent of normal, respectively, while the Nicola is at 80 per cent.

Seeing the least amount of snowpack is the Simlkameen, which now sits at 63 per cent of normal.

With the season for snow accumulation largely behind the province, the focus will now turn to flood risk and, eventually, drought concerns.

Below normal spring freshet hazard is expected due to low snowpack, with the exception of the southern sections of the Okanagan, Boundary and West Kootenay where there is “a slight increased freshet flood hazard” due to the size of the snowpack.

“Snowmelt related flooding can still occur for areas with slightly below normal snowpack levels if adverse weather patterns, in particular, heavy rainfall or high-pressure ridges, emerge this spring,” the River Forecast Centre said.

Weather during the freshet season also plays a key role, and flooding is possible in areas with low snowpack if there are heavy precipitation events, either short-duration events or prolonged periods of wet weather.

“It is important to note that May and June are wet months through the B.C. Interior with the potential for extreme precipitation patterns,” reads the report.

For now, however, the current low provincial low snowpack, persistence of drought impacts from previous seasons, and lower seasonal volume forecasts in some regions are factors for increased drought hazard this summer.

Spring weather conditions and the date of seasonal snowmelt will be key factors for potential drought hazards.