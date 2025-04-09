Scams targeting Indigenous communities on the rise: RCMP

Photo: PIXABAY Indigenous communities are increasingly targeted in B.C.

Police are warning of a rising tide of high-value frauds targeting Indigenous communities in Northern B.C. and beyond.

In a media release issued Wednesday, RCMP said that over the past 15 months, scammers have fraudulently obtained more than $3 million from in northern B.C. communities and evidence suggests that similar frauds are being committed nationwide.

"These sophisticated schemes often involve misrepresentation, the use of technology, and the exploitation of trust and community resources," RCMP said in the release.

"Fraudsters may pose as the victims, vendors, consultants, or contractors to gain access to business contacts and financial transaction records."

A common tactic, according to RCMP, includes creating fraudulent email accounts that closely resemble those of legitimate vendors or community organizations.

Scammers then request or provide banking information updates, redirecting payments and asset transfers to accounts under their control.

"The North District RCMP is deeply concerned about the financial and social impact of these crimes on Indigenous communities," RCMP said.

In turn, police are urging community leaders, businesses, and individuals to remain vigilant, verify credentials, and report any suspicious activity.