Balaclava-wearing thieves steal Jeep at 'gunpoint' from B.C. hiker

Photo: Mission RCMP. A 2024 model white Jeep was stolen from a hiker in the Steelhead trailhead parking lot around 5 p.m. on April 4, 2025.

Police are investigating after a car-jacking took place at a hiking trailhead parking lot in Mission.

Two men returned back to the parking lot from Steelhead Falls around 5 p.m. on April 4.

One of the men went to use the bathroom while the driver returned to his white Jeep to wait for him.

Police say two men parked behind the Jeep in a white pickup truck and got out wearing balaclavas.

The men then approached the vehicle and "pointed a handgun at the owner of the Jeep, and demanded that he turn over his keys,” according to police.

The vehicle was then stolen by one of them, while the other one drove off in the white pickup.

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” said Cpl. Harrison Mohr.

Mission RCMP is investigating and asking the public for help.

The four-door getaway vehicle was slightly lifted and had no front licence plate.

Anyone who saw the truck on April 4, was in the area at the time or has any information is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

The stolen white Jeep is still missing and anyone who sees it should also contact police.