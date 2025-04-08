Carney campaign stops in Delta but dollars for tunnel is a bridge too far

Photo: Phil Melnychuk Liberal leader Mark Carney is introduced by Delta Liberal candidate Jill McKnight during a campaign stop in Delta Tuesday morning at Intelligent City on River Road explaining the Liberal housing plan.

The Fraser River was just a few metres away and the George Massey Tunnel a few minutes’ drive but there were no definite announcements of federal money for the new tunnel when Liberal leader Mark Carney made a campaign stop on River Road, in Delta, Tuesday, following a meeting Carney has with B.C. Premier David Eby on Monday.

The province wants the federal government to cover a good portion of the $4.1-billion cost of the new Fraser River Tunnel, set to be built by 2030.

Carney though referred to the Liberals’ proposed $5-billion plan for a new trade diversification corridor fund which will speed up “nation-building” projects at ports, railways, airports and highways.

“I fully understand the pressing need for progress here. You can just see it here this morning driving here, so we’re putting in place the tools. I expect to have very strong and productive cooperation with David Eby’s government on this … “

Carney was at Intelligent City on River Road explaining the Liberal housing plan.

The company uses robotics and mass timber to make prefabricated homes.

“President Trump is in the process of trying to fundamentally restructure the U.S. economy, and in the process, he is rupturing the global economy,” Carney said.

The immediate impact is sharp falls in financial markets, putting retirement savings at risk, as well as putting in jeopardy jobs from the auto industry in Ontario, to forestry in B.C., Carney said.

The U.S. is also again targeting the Canadian softwood industry by more than doubling duties, he added.

A Liberal party news release said that Build Canada Homes will allot $25 billion in financing for prefabrication home builders to allow them to scale up production.

Canadian technologies, as well as softwood lumber and mass timber, will be prioritized under the plan, said the release.

Delta Liberal candidate Jill McKnight said that while she’s been campaigning, she has heard that it’s time for a bold, innovative housing plan, to create affordable homes.

Another feature of the plan is the reintroduction of a major tax incentive to encourage rental housing construction, as occurred in the 1970s, known as the multiple urban residential building program.

If elected, the Liberals have said they will table a bill to remove federal trade barriers by July 1.