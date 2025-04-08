Man sentenced in Richmond court to more jail time for bilking banks of $365K

Photo: Richmond News file photo. A man was sentenced to two years less a day for 18 counts of using forged identity documents.

A man received four and a half more months in jail, on top of time served, for using fake identification documents in a scheme that cost Lower Mainland banks about $365,000.

Eric Arsen Frendian pleaded guilty to 18 counts of using forged identity documents in a scheme to bilk the Royal Bank of about $355,000 and TD Bank of about $10,400. He was sentenced in Richmond Provincial Court on Friday by Justice Rose Raven.

In 2019, Frendian went to several RBC branches around the Lower Mainland, setting up bank accounts with a forged permanent residency card, a false social insurance number and sometimes false business registration papers, the court heard on Friday. He then deposited stolen cheques and withdrew money before they were discovered as stolen.

Frendian targeted banks between October and December 2019 in Richmond, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, Port Coquitlam, West Vancouver, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge.

Raven outlined how Frendian used fake ID at an RBC branch in Richmond, just one of the 18 counts he pleaded guilty to.

On Oct. 29, 2019, Frendian opened a business account at a Richmond RBC branch using a forged permanent residency card in a false name but with his picture on it and a false SIN. He opened it in the name of a fake business.

The next day, he deposited a stolen cheque for about $168,000 that had been altered to bear the name of the false business.

Between Nov. 5 and 18, Frendian withdrew approximately $107,900 from the account.

On, Nov. 22, the cheque was returned as fraudulent, Raven told the court.

In another case, on Nov. 14, 2019, Raven said, Frendian opened an account at a Vancouver RBC branch, again with a forged PR card and false SIN. On Nov. 18, he deposited a TD Bank cheque of $23,911. On Nov. 22, he withdrew $10,400. In this case, TD Bank sustained the loss.

He continued this pattern at several other RBC branches, in the end, causing the bank to sustain losses of $355,512.

In all, Frendian tried to get about $1.46 million from RBC, but in several cases the bank realized the cheques were fraudulent.

While Frendian was able to withdraw more than $350,000, the money didn’t go to him; rather, he was paid in drugs, the court heard.

After a bank investigator became aware of the scheme, RBC sent out a fraud alert on Dec. 16, 2019 with Frendian’s picture to all branches. When Frendian tried to open an account in Whistler the next day, he was recognized and arrested.

However, after being released, he went on to Calgary and allegedly attempted to commit a similar crime, but was immediately caught and arrested. He has not pleaded guilty to this charge.

While there were no people who lost money in Frendian's scheme, defrauding financial institutions undermines the trust they have in their customers, Raven said. The cost was not just money taken, it included a long investigation and affected branches in many cities in B.C.

“The type of fraud perpetrated in this case undermines the trust that banks place in customers to ensure they’re served in an efficient and convenient manner,” Raven said.

Raven noted Frendian was treated “harshly” by his father as a child.

Frendian started using drugs as a teenager and was made to move away from home at the age of 22 because of his substance use problem.

Raven said she understood, shortly thereafter, he was persuaded to become involved in the bank scheme using false identification documents.

In 2019, he was given help by “persons who have not been identified” to come to B.C. to embark on the scheme.

In 2020, Frendian returned to his hometown province of Quebec.

Between 2020 and 2024, he dealt with outstanding legal issues in that province, served time in jail, got counselling for his substance use and worked in a grocery store.

After his 2024 arrest for the B.C. charges, Frendian stayed in Surrey Pretrial up to the time of his sentencing on Friday.

At Surrey Pretrial, he took steps toward his rehabilitation, taking part in Narcotics Anonymous and being a facilitator to help others stop using drugs. He has also been completing his high school education.

Raven said Frendian now has a “positive” relationship with his father and other family support when he returns to his home province of Quebec.

Frendian, who is now 29 years old, addressed the court before his sentencing, saying he knew what he did was wrong.

He said he was addicted to fentanyl when he committed the crimes, and he told the court, “I lost myself, lost my mind.”

“I can promise no such thing will happen again,” he added.

Crown prosecutor Kevin Masse asked for a sentence of two years less a day and two years of probation.

His defence lawyer Eric Warren argued Frendian should not get any more jail time and rather get three years' probation.

In the end, Raven sentenced him to two years less a day, which means he’ll be incarcerated for another four and a half months.

She said in her ruling aggravating factors were the fact he continued the scheme even after getting caught in Whistler, and didn’t show up for court in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta after being released on bail.

As part of his sentence, he was also ordered to pay restitution to RBC for $355,512 and to TD Bank for $10,477.

Among his conditions for probation, Frendian is not allowed to go to any RBC or TD Bank branches.