B.C. construction industry sounds alarm on unpaid work

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. The B.C. construction industry is warning of growing risk as firms wait months for completed work to be paid.

A new survey is sounding the alarm on lack of payment certainty for B.C.’s construction sector.

A B.C. Construction Industry Association survey released Monday reveals 91 per cent of employer respondents reported being paid late at least one time this past year for completed work, while 69 per cent reported having not been paid at least once at all for work completed in the past year.

A quarter-million people rely directly on B.C.’s construction industry for a paycheque, while the industry accounts for 10 per cent of the province’s GDP, according to the BCCA.

The report said the province’s lack of prompt payment legislation means important construction projects carry additional risk, and payments are not being made for completed work.

“The provincial government must deliver on strategies and initiatives that better support construction in B.C.,” BCCA president Chris Atchison said in a statement.

As the Canada-U.S. trade war continues, the report claims B.C.’s construction sector has been hit the hardest.