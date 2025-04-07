B.C. man killed with own knife in Vancouver stabbing, jury hears

Photo: VPD Justin Mohrman was fatally stabbed in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood in 2022.

A B.C. man fatally stabbed in Vancouver’s Yaletown in 2022 was killed with his own knife, a B.C. Supreme Court jury heard April 7.

Lindsay Scott is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Mohrman as he was walking near Smithe and Homer streets around 8:30 a.m. on July 11, 2022, when he was stabbed.

Crown prosecutor Brendan McCabe said Scott admitted “she did in fact inflict the fatal stab wound.”

Further, he said, the knife belonged to 29-year-old Mohrman, that his blood was on the blade and Scott’s DNA was on the handle.

The two main issues before the court, McCabe said, is whether she intended to kill Mohrman or if she recklessly intended to cause him bodily harm knowing it was likely to cause his death.

The case before the eight-woman, five-man jury began after Scott pleaded not guilty to the charge. Justice Frits Verhoeven is presiding in the case.

McCabe gave an overview of the case before calling his first witness.

That began with a number of admissions of fact that do not have to be proven in court, including the admission Scott stabbed Mohrman, as well as the ownership of the knife, the location of blood on the blade and the presence of Scott’s DNA on the handle.

Further, McCabe said, Scott yelled at and attacked another woman before the stabbing. The other woman testified to those events in court.

McCabe said Scott approached a man at the Vancouver Public Library main branch and told him she had stabbed someone.

Shortly after, video showed a woman approaching Homer and Georgia streets. McCabe said Scott then exposed her buttocks and mooned approaching police.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Gary Athwal was one of those officers.

He said Scott was uttering gibberish, and yelling and screaming as she was taken into custody. He suspected she could have had some mental health issues at the time.

“She was not really understanding,” he said. “Scott was looking through me of instead of at me.”

Scott is represented in the case by lawyer John Turner.

She sat looking at the floor as McCabe made his opening to the jury.