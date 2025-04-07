Crash involving seven vehicles caused delays on Highway 1 in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A seven-car pileup on Highway 1 through a construction zone has prompted a warning from British Columbia's Highway Patrol.

Police say it happened Monday west of Mount Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

They say a tractor trailer didn't slow down in time and hit several vehicles, then a Tesla ran into the trailer.

Police say there's an unexpected construction merge in the westbound lanes of the highway with the centre lane closed, and because people aren't slowing down there have been at least three collisions since Friday.

While there were no serious injuries from the crash, police say the traffic delay caused a "massive inconvenience" for drivers.

Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says the driver of the tractor trailer has been given a ticket for driving without due care and attention, and further charges under the Motor Vehicle Act are also possible for other drivers involved.