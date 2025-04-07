Two killed in small plane crash in Chilliwack, B.C, say RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties in Chilliwack, B.C., say two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane.

Police say in a statement on Monday that the crash happened on Saturday afternoon.

They say they were notified that a plane may have gone down about eight kilometres southeast of of Chilliwack Lake.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue sent out a crew and discovered the crash site of the Cessna 172 with the bodies of two people inside.

Police say the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre was able to remove the bodies from the site.

The statement says the RCMP is working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine a possible cause of the crash.