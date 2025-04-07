Porsche driver fined $483 for speeding 130 km/h in 50 zone in Vancouver

Photo: VPD The Vancouver Police Department's (VPD) Traffic Section shared two pictures of a silver Porsche being towed after police pulled the driver over for speeding on April 5, 2025.

A driver's luxury car was impounded after they were caught doing just shy of triple the speed limit on the Georgia Viaduct.

The Vancouver Police Department's (VPD) Traffic Section shared two pictures on X, formerly Twitter, of a silver Porsche being towed after police pulled the driver over for speeding on Saturday, April 5 at 10:38 a.m.

The driver was slapped with a $483 fine for excessive speeding of over 60 km/h above the speed limit, according to the B.C. violation ticket. However, the VPD stated that the vehicle was clocked going much faster, noting the driver earned the penalty for going 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone."

Under the Motor Vehicle Act section 148(1), drivers caught speeding excessively are subject to a fine, three penalty points, and immediate vehicle impoundment for at least seven days.

Yes, being loaded for impoundment. 130 kph in a 50 kph zone will earn you that even on a nice, dry, sunny day in @CityofVancouver. Impound and towing fees are extra! #DriveSafe #WeAreOutThere #SavingLives pic.twitter.com/z9fIEIWpLv— VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) April 6, 2025





Excessive speeding in B.C.

Drivers can incur higher fines for excessive speeding depending on how high above the speed limit they were driving.

If drivers exceed the limit by more than 40km/h, they'll be fined $368. Motorists driving over 60 km/h above the limit are fined $483. In both cases, they will have three penalty points added to their record and their vehicle impounded for at least seven days.

Drivers caught speeding excessively speeding for a second time within two years may have their vehicle impounded for 30 days for a second offence and 60 days for a third offence.