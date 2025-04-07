'Not credible': Fake threats of violence made against Abbotsford, Langley schools

Police are warning the public that an online threat claiming violent attacks on schools and daycares in Langley and Abbotsford is fake.

An email was shared on social media claiming the violence would be carried out on April 7.

Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department says police were notified about email and social media posts on Sunday evening.

"Currently, there is no information to suggest that this threat is real,” says Walker.

School resource officers are in the schools on Monday, as they are throughout the week, and uniformed police officers are making patrols in the area throughout the day.

"I want to stress again that there is no credible threat that we have been able to determine of violence today in our school system," says Walker.

"I can appreciate that it has created a sense of fear and anxiety in the community."

The email claims a person named Harvard would commit ‘one of the most violent attacks in the history of Abbotsford’ and claims the man will be armed with a gun that he ‘snuck into from the US’. It also claims the event would be live-streamed.

On Monday morning, Abbotsford School District says the police found no evidence to suggest the threat is credible.

"Based on their review, we are confident that there is no known risk to our schools, students, or staff,” says a spokesperson. "The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”

Walker says police responded to numerous similar calls across the city over the weekend that also claimed violence was occurring and people were in danger, but all of it was false.

"AbbyPD is taking today's claimed threat of violence seriously and is currently investigating the origin of the messages,” says Walker.

Langley RCMP also received calls on Sunday about the emails, which were sent to various recipients.

"We are closely working with the Abbotsford Police Department to thoroughly investigate these reported threats,” says Sgt. Zynal Sharoom. "At this time, there is no information to indicate that the threat is credible.”

Investigators are working to determine the origin of the emails and it could take time.

"Individuals that send these types of messages have no place in our community, have no place in our country or Lower Mainland," says Walker.

Police will inform the public should any new information be discovered.

"Our goal is to hold this individual or individuals responsible for the fear they have created in our community," says Walker.