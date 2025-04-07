Police procedural: Teens get a taste of life in law enforcement at week-long camp

On a cold March morning, 50 high-school students file out to the playing field at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich to watch officers put police dogs through their paces.

It’s Day 3 of Police Camp, and the students — most in blue camp-issued sweatshirts — hang onto every word from the expert handlers explaining how they do their job.

An officer hides a wallet, cellphone and other items in the playground after a dog has been given a scent. The dog locates them almost instantly.

“They’ll find stuff as small as an earring,” says Saanich Const. Kris Andrew, who works with the region’s Integrated Canine Service.

Being part of that unit requires spending a lot of time with his canine partner. “I have two kids, and I probably spend a bit more time with my dog than I do my family,” he says with a smile.

These students, in grades 10 to 12, could have spent their spring break sleeping in or maybe taking a vacation. Instead, they’ve opted to devote their time off school to learning what police officers do — and picking up some valuable life lessons along the way.

More than 160 students applied for the week-long camp held last month — a record number.

Camp director Kim Basi, a retired Saanich police officer, said every applicant gets an interview. Students are selected based on that, plus check-ins with their schools, with the goal of deciding who would be a good fit for the camp, which can be quite demanding.

She said that if two applicants are considered equally suitable, the one in the higher grade will usually be chosen because the other will have a chance to try again.

The camp was first held in 1996 and ran until 2014, when it stopped because of lack of funding. Then in 2023, the camps were relaunched by the Greater Victoria Police Foundation, which was established the same year with a focus on youth programs. One of its goals was bringing back Police Camp.

Now the money to hold the camp is raised through the police foundation, and students don’t have to pay like they did before, Basi said.

The cost of about $2,000 per student is covered by contributions from the RBC, KPMG and Telus Future Friendly foundations as well as the public, she said.

At this year’s camp, the students had a full schedule of activity centred around St. Margaret’s School, where they ate their meals and slept in the school’s dormitory.

Along with the police-dog demonstration, they took part in sessions on forensics in break-and-enter cases and marine surveillance based at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club.

After returning to the yacht club from a morning on the water, Tavia Hunter, a Grade 11 student at Oak Bay High, said she wanted to attend Police Camp “to build more of a connection with police officers.”

“I haven’t had any bad experiences,” she said. “I just haven’t felt really trusting in them and I thought this would be a good opportunity. And it is.”

Grade 12 student Kai Pollard, one of five Claremont Secondary students at the camp, said part of his motivation for attending camp was a desire to be more involved in the community.

“I’m a really big people person,” he said. “I like getting out there, and I really wanted to get perspective from policing that’s different from my dad’s.”

His father, RCMP Sgt. Ryan Pollard, is a member of the Marine Border Enforcement Team and was one of the officers who took students out on the ocean.

Other organizations providing vessels included the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Through the enforcement team’s connection with the U.S. Coast Guard, the students were treated to a practice helicopter rescue that saw a diver hoisted out of the water.

A coast guard diver performs duties like clearing obstructions and ship maintenance.

“We work with the U.S. Coast Guard on cross-border criminality and smuggling,” Pollard said. “And part of our duties has to do with search and rescue, so the rescue showed the students that capacity that we have.”

The vessels also did “touch-and-go” exercises — coming close enough to transfer people back and forth, as is done during the enforcement team’s investigations of suspicious vessels.

Kai said the police-camp experience was “way better” than he expected it to be, even with the early starts — they had to be up at 5:15 a.m. and in the gym by 6 a.m.

Hunter said she liked the discipline and teamwork at the camp, and getting to know people from different schools.

“I’ve made some really good friends I think will last.”

Samuella Lilas, a Grade 11 student at Victoria High Scool, said she’s interested in joining the military, and heard about the camp through her fellow army cadets.

“This is great experience,” she said. “My whole goal was to be more confident and meet new friends.”

The food is good, too, Samuella said with a smile.

She said she was born in Namibia in southern Africa, where she says police were “horrible people.”

In Canada, she said, she quickly discovered it wasn’t the same. “It was like a different point of view for me,” Samuella said. “It really made me realize, OK they’re human, too.”

She said she enjoyed beginning each day of camp with running and other exercises. She also liked the accountability of the students when they are assembled into teams. “If one person makes a mistake, we all make a mistake.”

Basi said she ran the original version of Police Camp when she was a school-liaison officer, and was sad to see it shut down in 2014. At the time, basic funding came from the school districts, she said.

In the rebooted version, as in the original one, all of the officers who take part are volunteers, with more than 30 officers taking part this year from the Victoria, Oak Bay, Saanich and Central Saanich police departments.

Classroom sessions are part of the itinerary, with discussions about leadership, social responsibility and more.

Students are put through exercises involving a range of scenarios that police encounter, as well — with officers playing the roles of people having a fight or a disagreement, for example.

Basi said the idea is to teach students about things like conflict resolution and talking to people who are upset.

She pointed to one camp graduate from 2023 who told her his camp experience had been “life-changing.” He’s now working as a reserve officer with Oak Bay police.

Andrea Wright, executive director for both the Victoria and Vancouver police foundations, stressed that the camp is not a recruitment tool for police, but can be a good experience for students who want to work in law enforcement.

Coming up July 7-11 is a newly developed Junior Police Camp for 10- to 12-year-olds based at St. Margaret’s, with Basi also at the helm.

The camp, for which applications have closed, will include topics such as avoiding gang activity and staying safe online — as well as team building and physical activity.

The Greater Victoria Police Foundation also runs a mentorship program that connects youths with individual officers and a scholarship program at Camosun College.

Basi, who was tapped to run the new camp after the plan was hatched to bring it back, said seeing how students grow and change though participating in the camp “is one of the most rewarding things.”

“The first day you could have heard a pin drop here,” she said on Day 3. “Now you look at them, they’re smiling, they’ve bonded.”

The camp helps to “take them out of their comfort zone and give them challenges,” Basi said.

“They’re tired, our days are really long, but you push through it and you do it.”