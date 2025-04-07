BC Lumber Trade Council says increasing U.S. duties will hurt workers and drive up prices

Photo: The Canadian Press

Representatives of B.C.'s forestry industry says the United States' planned increase of softwood lumber duties will hurt workers on both sides of the border and drive up lumber prices for Americans.

In a recently released statement, the BC Lumber Trade Council says it's “deeply disappointed” by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s preliminary decision to more than double countervailing duties on imports of Canadian softwood lumber from 6.74% to 14.38%.

This proposed move, combined with the United State's decision earlier this year to increase anti-dumping duties to 20.07%, could bring the combined duty rate to 34.45%, BCLTC says.

“These duties are unjustified and harmful,” said Kurt Niquidet, President of the BC Lumber Trade Council. “Our stumpage system is grounded in market principles, with timber sold through open, competitive auctions.”

The organization says that the Americans' claims that B.C.'s system provides an unfair advantage “are simply not supported by the facts,” and that the U.S. Department of Commerce is using “flawed and misleading methodologies.”

The BC Lumber Trade Council is urging the U.S. to reverse this decision.

“These rates will hurt workers and communities on both sides of the border and drive-up lumber prices for American consumers," the organization says.

"BCLTC remains committed to fair, fact-based trade and will continue working with partners to defend Canada’s forestry sector.”