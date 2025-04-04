Accused B.C. killer refuses to attend court on robbery charges

Photo: Aron Dunn/Facebook The man accused of killing Surrey's Tori Dunn refused to attend court on robbery charges April 4.

The B.C. man facing murder charges in a young Surrey woman’s death refused to attend court April 4 on two counts of robbery.

Adam Troy Mann was due in Vancouver Provincial Court in connection with two April 25, 2024, Vancouver robberies.

Among other charges, Mann is charged with the fatal stabbing of Tori Dunn in her Surrey home.

Crown prosecutor Jeanine Jarvis told Judge Katherine Denhoff that Mann does not have a lawyer.

Denhoff asked if Mann could be asked again to appear via video from a correctional facility despite the high demand for video rooms for court appearances.

The appearance was adjourned to April 7 with the judge saying that if Mann again refuses to appear by video he would appear in person. She did not say if force would be used to make him appear although other judges have recently been suggesting just that.

At the time of Dunn’s June 16, 2024 death, Mann was on bail on another matter.

Surrey RCMP responded to the residence at 10 p.m. and found the 30-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries. She died in the hospital.

Officers and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service arrested a man in the area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigated Dunn’s death and a suspect remained in custody on an unrelated charge.

Dunn was a young entrepreneur and owned her own landscaping business that she built from scratch.

“She was living her best life, she was in love, she was an avid outdoors person, she was healthy,” father Aron Dunn has told Glacier Media. “This could have happened to anybody's daughter.”