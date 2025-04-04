Abbotsford man now in jail after 'sextorting' a Port Moody girl

Photo: file Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

An Abbotsford man who “sextorted” a Port Moody girl online is now behind bars.

On Thursday, April 3, a judge at Port Coquitlam Provincial Court sentenced Jesse James Kevin Toews to nine months in jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts:



publication of an intimate image without consent



fraudulently using a computer password to commit an offence



Toews, 30, who was charged in December 2022, was also given a two-year probation order.

“While this was a highly complex investigation, our detectives were tenacious and able to bring this matter before the courts,” Port Moody Police Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release on April 4, 2025.

“We understand that these investigations do not always have the same outcome, but we do encourage those who have become the victim of a sextortion to call police immediately.”

According to the department, the girl called police in 2021 after Toews threatened he would post intimate and password-protected photos of her that he obtained from a cloud-based platform — unless she sent more.

At the time, Port Moody police said the investigation against Toews revealed other potential victims.

Last month, Coquitlam RCMP issued an alert about the number of online sextortion schemes involving youth.

“The resulting fear, shame and confusion that sets in can be devastating for the victim,” said Coquitlam RCMP’s media spokesperson, A/Sgt. John Graham, in a news release.

He added, “Complying doesn’t ensure the privacy and safety of the victim nor will it guarantee that the criminal action will stop. It can be particularly scary for the victim as these criminals can be anywhere in the world.”