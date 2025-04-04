Series of mistakes led to first-year UVic student's death from fentanyl-laced cocaine: report

Photo: .FAMILY PHOTO Sidney McIntyre-Starko in Victoria during her first year of university.

On a Tuesday evening last January, three first-year University of Victoria students gathered in Room #308 of the Sir Arthur Currie residence building and used a single straw cut in three pieces to snort a toxic mix of fentanyl-laced cocaine.

For one of the three, 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko, it was the first time she’d ever tried a street drug, according to a 123-page independent report released Thursday. It was also the last.

Sidney overdosed and suffered cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead Jan. 26 — three days after the incident — and her organs were donated days later. A coroner’s inquest into her death is scheduled to begin next month.

Commissioned by the university, the new report by lawyer Bob Rich, a former Abbotsford police chief, says the death was the result of a series of mistakes, including failure to administer nasal Naloxone to reverse the effects of the toxic drugs until it was too late.

It confirms many of the failures the university has already admitted to making and subsequent actions that have been taken by both the province and the university.

“The response by the university to this medical crisis that night was not well coordinated or thought out,” it says. “Sidney, her family, the other students who overdosed, and the students who tried to help, were not properly cared for that night.”

Immediately after consuming the drugs, Sidney and one of the other girls began overdosing, but their symptoms were reported to security officers — the first of whom arrived in just under four minutes — as “seizures” by witnesses who arrived after the fact.

The third intoxicated girl phoned 911 but did not disclose the drug use to security or the dispatcher.

Nine minutes later, security officers were told that drug overdose was likely and nasal naloxone was administered to both students. Security was not equipped with oxygen equipment and CPR was only started after Sidney went into cardiac arrest and ceased to have a pulse, the report says.

The security officers’ lack of awareness and experience with overdose symptoms and treatment, and the third student’s initial lack of candor about the drug use, in combination with the university’s mistakes — including lack of direction, inaccurate information, and poor crisis management and communication — led Sidney’s parents to demand that the university improve its policies and procedures to prevent a similar event happening again.

When Sidney was transported to Royal Jubilee Hospital, for example, where no one knew her name, the other two intoxicated students — who were vomiting — were left behind to be cared for by other students until security officers were called again.

UVic staff did not call Sidney’s emergency contacts. Sidney’s brother, who also attended UVic, was contacted by a witness, and when he went to the hospital, he couldn’t find his sister. By the time he could contact his parents, it was too late for Sidney’s mother to get to Victoria by plane or ferry.

The report concludes that university senior leaders worked in silos, with no one incident commander in charge of the overall event to co-ordinate responses and communication.

“Senior staff at the university initially believed that there were no significant delays in providing appropriate first aid to the students,” says the report. “However, once the meeting with the family occurred on Feb. 1, it was clear that the university needed to know exactly what happened. The only way to do that in a timely way was to do an investigation.”

Sidney’s parents, Dr. Caroline McIntyre and Kenton Starko of Vancouver, independently collected emergency response transcripts and recordings and assembled a more accurate timeline than the university’s.

The review recommends changes in culture, citing the tendency for university teams and senior leaders to work in silos and the university’s struggle with adapting to changes such as the poisoned unregulated drug supply.

The report also recommends more focus on the safety needs of students and on the needs of residence staff, including community leaders, that support students in residence.

It also recommends changes in how critical incidents are responded to and how media is handled.

UVic president Kevin Hall said Thursday that he and the university’s executive leadership team will oversee implementation of the report’s 18 recommendations.

“Rich’s recommendations are a welcome tool to help bolster our response to the opioid crisis in British Columbia and its impacts on our campus,” Hall said in a statement.

He pointed to steps the university has already taken, including installing nasal naloxone kits across campus, and working with emergency responders to improve wayfinding signage.

“We still have work to do. This will take time, and we’re committed to the work ahead.”

To read the report, go to: https://www.uvic.ca/_assets/docs/reports/rich-report.pdf.