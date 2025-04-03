A Royal Canadian Navy submarine pops up in North Vancouver

A Royal Canadian Navy submarine is returning to sea after 14 years sitting in dock after a serious grounding incident, and North Vancouverites will be able to see it from afar until the end of this weekend.

The Royal Canadian Navy shared the news of the appearance of HMCS Corner Brook and crew in Vancouver waters in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday afternoon.

They announced the ship’s return to operations Wednesday, which with fresh upgrades will play a "key role in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the Royal Canadian Navy said in a post on X.

Canada obtained HMCS Corner Brook from the United Kingdom in April 1998. Canadian Forces submarines are a specialized element of Canada’s maritime forces, according to the government of Canada website, contributing to Canadian security and national defence.

The submarine faced a serious hit to the seabed during an officer training session in the vicinity of Nookta Sound on the west coast of Vancouver Island in June 2011.

Since the grounding accident, major repairs were needed to bring the submarine back to tip-top shape, costing $20 million.

Approximately an additional $695 million was needed in repairs as part of the planned maintenance cycle, a spokesperson from the Maritime Forces Pacific Public Affairs said in a statement.

This included new systems and upgrades to address obsolescence, enhance the submarine’s operational capabilities and install a Universal Modular Mast to improve communications from the submarine to shore.

Submarine tours are not available for the public, the spokesperson said, but HMCS Corner Brook will be alongside the Burrard Pier for the next few days for those interested in peeking from afar.

The North Shore News will release more information about the returning boat over the weekend.

Welcome to Vancouver #HMCSCornerBrook! Our most advanced submarine and its crew are in Vancouver after having completed sea trials and the training necessary to commence operations in the Indo-pacific. #HelpLeadFight pic.twitter.com/C1hKyDSPID— Royal Canadian Navy (@RoyalCanNavy) April 3, 2025



