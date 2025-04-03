Premier Eby expresses relief on tariffs but cautions 'uncertainty' remains

Photo: Graeme Wood. B.C. Premier David Eby and Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey discuss U.S. tariff threat on Jan. 16, 2025

B.C. Premier David Eby said Thursday he foresees ongoing “uncertainty” with respect to United States tariff policies despite U.S. President Donald Trump not including Canada on sweeping tariffs imposed across numerous countries.

Eby said he will be meeting designated Prime Minister Mark Carney next week in B.C. to discuss the ongoing economic threats from the United States.

“It’s important for the prime minister to understand the unique impacts of tariff policy on British Columbia,” said Eby, adding it appeared Trump has toned down his 51st state rhetoric following a call with Carney last week.

“My concern is the president is looking to further target our softwood lumber industry, even more than the Americans have already,” said Eby, adding aluminium tariffs also have an effect on B.C. given the smelter in Kitimat.

Eby maintained “we are under attack by the president,” said Eby, noting what Trump announces changes by the day.

“We are waiting for the next tweet, the next announcement,” he said.

The premier said he will meet with forest industry reps in Prince George on Friday, to discuss policies.

Eby called Trump’s evocation of a national emergency to examine B.C. softwood lumber trade “ludicrous.”

Eby said B.C. is at the front of the fight to lift interprovincial trade barriers and maintains he will use Bill 7 if necessary, despite controversy over its sweeping powers.

The premier also doubled down on working with international partners with “shared values.”

Eby referred to Chinese tariffs on B.C. seafood as “collateral damage in this increasing global trade war.”

Eby touched on credit rating agencies downgrading the provincial government, citing growing debt under the BC NDP terms since 2017.

“It’s a concern I share,” said Eby.

“We have a significant deficit and we’ve committed to support frontline workers.”

Eby reiterated his support for buying Canadian products and investing in Canadian companies.

But, “it’s not as easy as taking Jack Daniels off the shelf,” referring to the U.S. alcohol import ban.