Vancouver Police investigating after rock thrown through window of Tesla

Photo: Vancouver Police

Vancouver Police said a woman was “inches” away from death after a rock was thrown at the Tesla she was a passenger in.

Police are investigating after the woman was struck and seriously injured by a large rock that smashed through the windshield of her Tesla in East Vancouver last Sunday night.

“We are working to determine whether this was a criminal act, and if someone intentionally targeted this Tesla,” says Sgt. Steve Addison. “This very serious incident could easily have resulted in someone’s death, but for a few inches.”

The injured passenger, who is also pregnant, was travelling north on Nanaimo Street in a grey 2022 Tesla around 8:45 p.m. on March 30.

As the vehicle passed East 27th Avenue, the two-pound rock smashed through the windshield and struck the woman before ending up on the floorboard of the vehicle.

In a press release, police said the passenger sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, and is recovering.

“Investigators have examined the vehicle and have canvassed the neighbourhood for additional evidence, however police don’t yet know where the rock came from or what caused it to strike the vehicle,” Addison said.

Witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam video taken on Nanaimo Street, between East 29th and East 22nd, between 8:40 and 9 p.m. March 30, is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.