Crash closes portion of the Coquihalla

A portion of the Coquihalla is closed Thursday morning due to what DriveBC is calling a vehicle incident.
At around 6 a.m. there was a crash and the road has been closed northbound from Hope to Merritt, DriveBC is reporting.
Witnesses to the scene have sent emails indicating it was a significant crash that could take some time to address. Emergency services are at the scene.
DriveBC is recommending drivers take alternate routes via Highway 1 and Highway 3.
An update is expected in the next few hours.
??#BCHwy5 / #Coquihalla - The Highway is CLOSED northbound from #HopeBC to #MerrittBC due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of reopening. Alternate routes via #BCHwy1 and #BCHwy3. #HopeBC #MerittBC— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 3, 2025
