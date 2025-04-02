Prince George man shot video of woman having sex with dog

Photo: Gary Linn The Prince George courthouse

A man is scheduled to return to Prince George provincial court on June 11 after pleading guilty April 2 to inappropriate conduct with an animal.

Crown prosecutor Monica Fras told Judge David Simpkin that a search warrant was executed on a phone that belonged to Curtis Steven Saunderson, who was born in 1979.

The device contained a video of Elizabeth Anne MacLeod, born in 1976, engaging in sexual intercourse with a dog later identified as the family dog. The video was determined to have been shot by Saunderson, whose face appeared at the end of the video.

MacLeod and Saunderson were charged under the Criminal Code with bestiality and causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal for the May 22, 2023 offence in Prince George.

“For the purpose of the plea, that Mr. Saunderson did not engage in the action itself, but he encouraged the action and did so,” his lawyer, Mitchell Houg, said in court. “And did so by both engaging in the plan to do that and he himself recorded.”

MacLeod pleaded guilty to the bestiality charge on Nov. 20, 2024. Her next court date is scheduled for May 23.

Simpkin adjourned Saunderson’s case to June 11. He ordered a pre-sentencing report and a psychological assessment with a risk assessment.