B.C. government grilled after January death of Indigenous teen in care

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby speaks to reporters from his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier David Eby says a youth in government care "shouldn't have died" earlier this year and that her death represents a "failure."

The province's Opposition Conservative Party used much of its time during Wednesday's question period to grill the government on its treatment of children in care, while family members of the 18-year-old who died in January watched from the gallery.

The Indigenous teen, who The Canadian Press has chosen not to name, died while in the care of Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services, an agency of the Ministry of Children and Family Development, after she was found unresponsive near her group home in Port Alberni, B.C.

The Opposition says the teen was found on a night when temperatures dropped to -7 C and its members called for a coroner’s inquest into what happened, saying the family still has unanswered questions.

B.C. Conservative Amelia Boultbee said the government has only implemented nine of 72 recommendations made by B.C.'s representative for children and youth on improving the child welfare system.

Jodie Wickens, the minister of children and family development, responded that she had cleared her schedule to meet with the teen's family if they were open to it, adding that her ministry does a review any time a child dies.

Conservative House Leader A’aliya Warbus said the government has repeatedly failed children in care.

"I'm asking the premier today to stand up and speak not to me, not to the opposition, but to the family of (the teen) and please tell them why their family member died in the cold alone when she should have been safe and warm in the care of this government," she asked.

In response, Eby said there are legal constraints that prevent him from speaking about specific cases.

"It doesn't constrain me from saying to this family that this was a precious child (and) she shouldn't have died. Any time that a child dies in care, it is a failure, and we need to learn all we can to prevent the deaths of any other children in care," he said.

"Thank you for having the courage to share this story. It's important for all British Columbians to hear, and you have my assurance that we will get you the answers that you deserve."