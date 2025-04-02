Man arrested for sexual and online offences targeting teen girls in Cranbrook, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Mounties in Cranbrook, B.C., say they have arrested a 20-year-old man for several sexual and online offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties in Cranbrook, B.C., say they have arrested a 20-year-old man for several sexual and online offences involving local teen girls.

The update comes after the detachment issued a public warning last month, saying they had seen an uptick in online activity targeting girls between the ages of 11 and 14.

The March 11 news release said the girls had been contacted through social media by an unknown man.

It said, after making contact, he had asked for them to send him intimate images in exchange for money, drugs or alcohol.

In a separate release on Wednesday, police confirmed that a suspect had been arrested.

RCMP say the man has been released on an undertaking until his next court appearance.

"Police want to remind the public that it is important to be aware of your child’s online activity and remain diligent by educating yourselves and your children and to set boundaries in order to stay safe online," the release says.